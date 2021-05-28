Diamonds and Dreams: Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team unveil new B.A. Clark Park baseball field

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team have been hard at work renovating the baseball field at B.A. Clark Park as part of this year’s “Diamonds and Dreams.”

The new ball field was made possible thanks to many hands, including Hometown Chevy Dealers, Wittkopf Landscaping, Synergy Properties, Lance Pounder Excavation, FMI Equipment, Longhorn Barbecue, the Spokane Indians and many more.

Take a look at what’s been done in the just the past few days.

