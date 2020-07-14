Detectives searching for second suspect in Plato’s Closet robbery

PC: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives are still searching for the second suspect in a robbery that took place last month at the Plato’s Closet on N. Division.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, two women were trying to steal several hundred dollars worth of merchandise on June 29 when an employee confronted them.

One of the women began assaulting the employee, and the other joined in.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the women struck the employee on the head with a metal tumbler and threw her to the ground, kicking and punching her several times.

Detectives were able to identify one of the women as 32-year-old Heather M. Roberts. She was arrested on July 12. According to a release, Roberts refused to answer questions and was booked into the Spokane County Jail for robbery 1st degree.

Detectives are still searching for the second woman (seen in the photo wearing white shorts and a black shirt).

If you have any information, they ask that you call Major Crimes Detective Bohanek at 509-477-3223.

