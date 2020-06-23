Detectives searching for man suspected or raping woman at Priest River home

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

BONNER CO., Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of raping a woman at her Priest River home before taking off.

According to a release, the man knocked on the door of the home, located near Peninsula Road, at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

Police say he made conversation with the woman before violently forcing his way into the house, where he beat and sexually assaulted her.

He then took off in an unknown direction.

Police said a smaller truck with oxidized red paint was seen driving in the area prior to the assault. The truck is described as an older box-type, with a possible extra cab-type frame without the extra cab door.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 208-263-8417, extension 3206.

