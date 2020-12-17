Detectives: Man going into women’s restrooms in Spokane Valley, looking over stalls

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies say a man is going inside women’s restrooms and looking over the stalls.

Spokane Valley detectives say two different events have been reported. The first was on December 7 at Walmart and the other happened the following day at Lowe’s.

Both times, witnesses and victims have reported it to employees, but left before police could speak to them and did not leave any contact information.

If you witnessed these incidents or if this happened to you, call Detective Tom Keys at 509-477-3474.

