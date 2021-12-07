Detectives looking for white Mazda possibly linked to Airway Heights death investigation

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office



AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white Mazda sedan that may be linked to a death investigation out of Airway Heights.

The body of 48-year-old Jeffrey Hayes was found in a field near Hayford Rd on December 2. The Medical Examiner said he was shot in the torso and died.

Investigators have not identified a suspect but said they are looking for a white, 1990 Mazda four-door sedan. A release from the sheriff’s office said the car may have been seen around the West Plains and Airway Heights area early on the morning of December 2.

Anyone with information or who saw the car is asked to call Detective Meyer at 509-477-3159.

