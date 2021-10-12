Detectives investigating deadly shooting in Spokane Valley

Police lights COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Monday afternoon.

Detectives say it started at about 1 p.m. Monday when a man dropped off a woman who had been shot at the emergency room. The driver who dropped her off has been found and is being interviewed, investigators say.

Police say they think another man and woman went up to the driver’s car and asked for a ride. While they were talking, the woman who was not in the car pulled out a gun, police said. Then, a struggle took place and the gun went off and shot the other woman, investigators said.

The shooting happened near S. Custer Rd. and E. 1st St. in Spokane Valley.

Police say the driver took the woman who was hit to the hospital. She was given medical attention but later died.

The driver told police he thinks the two who approached his car and possibly another man ran away after the gun went off.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said it’s looking for another woman who they say might have information that could help the investigation. Investigators said Kayla Holden, 29, is wanted for questioning. She is only wanted for questioning and does not face any charges related to the shooting, detectives say.

Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting in Spokane Valley Investigators are attempting to locate 29yo Kayla J. Holden as they believe she may have information regarding this investigation. https://t.co/kwDB5oUBSZ#SCSO #SpokaneValley #SpokaneCounty #Spokane #CdA pic.twitter.com/gPoUuL2HEP — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) October 12, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325, reference #10135503.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.