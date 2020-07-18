Detectives identify suspect in shooting outside Spokane Valley Food Mart

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Detectives have identified the suspect in a shooting that took place outside the Spokane Valley Food Mart on Friday.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Fabian Gonzalez and the woman he was driving with Friday night, shortly after they say Gonzalez shot another man in the upper thigh and then sped off with the woman.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Gonzalez is a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Gonzalez was charged with assault 1st degree, unlawful possession of a firearm 2nd degree, and violation of a domestic violence order of protection.

Deputies released the woman driving, but say she could face charges at a later date.

The man who was shot was sent to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. He remains there currently in stable condition.

READ: Deputies arrest suspects in shooting outside Spokane Valley Food Mart

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.