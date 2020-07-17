Detectives believe Bothell officer was killed by bullet from partner’s gun

BOTHELL, Wash. — Detectives from the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team believe a fallen Bothell Police officer died from a bullet fired by his partner.

Student Officer Jonathan Shoop was killed during a traffic stop gone awry Monday night.

Shoop was with his Field Training Officer, Mustafa Kumcur, when they initiated the traffic stop. The suspect, Henry Eugene Washington, reportedly spoke with the officers for more than a minute before speeding away.

According to the SMART Team, Washington struck a pedestrian riding a scooter and crashed his car. The officers followed Washington, who then got out of his car and walked away from the crash.

Detectives said Washington then approached the patrol SUV and opened fire. The investigation found Ofc. Shoop was driving and Ofc. Kumcur was in the passenger seat, holding his firearm as the suspect approached the driver’s door.

Detectives believe Washington fired two shots into the patrol SUV; one broke the driver’s side window and the other hit Ofc. Kumcur’s firearm, ricocheted and struck him in the head. They also believe Ofc. Kumcur fired multiple times and one of the shots struck and killed Shoop in the crossfire.

Washington was taken into custody after he was found on the roof of a nearby business.

Bothell City Manager Jennifer Phillips released a statement on Friday saying “Based on the investigation updates, it appears there was a tragic crossfire situation that resulted in the death of one of our officers. Let us be clear, we believe the actions of the suspect led to this tragic event.”

