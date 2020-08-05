Detectives asking for help identifying suspects in Spokane Valley apartment shooting

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects in a July 7 shooting remain at large and authorities need help identifying them.

Spokane Valley Police deputies responded to a report of bullet holes in the wall and window of a unit at the Applewood apartment complex in Spokane Valley. When deputies arrived, a man inside the apartment would not cooperate and refused to answer the door.

Detectives obtained a video of the two suspects that shows they arrived on the north side of the complex, then walked away from a north side entry door around to the side. Deputies said they pulled out pistols and fired multiple times into the side of the building before running back to 7th Ave.

A short time later, an unidentified vehicle turned on its headlights and drove away from the area.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about who the suspects might be should call Detective Dean Meyer at 509-477-3159 and reference #10084862.