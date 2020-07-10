Destinee Rae Walcker

Destinee Rae Walcker, 42

Destinee Rae Walcker, 42, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away July 6, 2020 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born May 22, 1978 in Silverton, Idaho; Destinee was the daughter of Robert White and Judy Walcker.

Destinee has lived most of her life in Northern Idaho. She attended and graduated from the St. Maries High School of St. Maries, Idaho in 1996.

Destinee had served as a Certified Nurses Aide.

Destinee was a member of the Cancer Support Group of North Idaho. She loved and enjoyed crocheting, crafts and reading.

Destinee is survived by three children Kendra Walcker of Missoula, Montana, Mercedes Walcker of Oklahoma and Garrett Walcker of Pinehurst, Idaho; one grandson Elijah Allen of Missoula, Montana; her step-father Fred (Teresa) Cruzan of Wallace, Idaho; one sister Serene Cruzan of St. Maries, Idaho; she is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Destinee was preceded in death by her mother Judy Cruzan and her maternal grandparents Arlene and Kenneth Walcker.

A Private Family gathering will be held at a later date.