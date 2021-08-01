Despite the rain, Spokane’s air quality worsens to ‘unhealthy’
SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite the brief rain on Sunday, Spokane’s air quality has worsened to ‘unhealthy.’
Spokane’s air quality is indexed at 153, which is ‘unhealthy’—Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency says everyone will likely experience health effects when outside, and people in sensitive groups might suffer more serious health issues.
Rain fell on Spokane on Sunday afternoon, which did little to improve the air quality around town.
National Weather Service forecasts a cold front that will likely blow the smoke out of the region for a short time, though their model shows dense smoke moving back in Monday.
