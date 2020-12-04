Despite high COVID rates, Moses Lake SD will not make changes to learning options

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake School District will stay with its current learning schedule despite high rates of COVID-19 in Grant County.

The district had been considering a pause to the school year for middle and high school students through January 11.

On Thursday, the school board decided not to act on that proposal, which would have added additional days onto the calendar or moved students to full-time remote learning.

The district currently offers three learning options: full on-campus learning, blended learning and full-remote learning.

