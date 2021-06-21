Despite event delay, Hoopfest still planning events for this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash – They won’t start the day off with the sound of tens of thousands of people playing basketball on the streets of Spokane, but organizers of Spokane’s annual Hoopfest still have events planned for what would traditionally be Hoopfest weekend.

Since 1990, Hoopfest has been played on the last weekend of June. The only time that didn’t happen was 2020, when the pandemic forced the event to cancel altogether.

This year, Hoopfest will be held in September. But, organizers still plan to celebrate this final weekend in June.

Hoopfest will hold its annual Net Day Saturday. Hoopfest board members, staff and volunteers go out and repair and replace nets at basketball courts around the city.

Hoopfest will also hold an opening ceremony at 8 am Saturday, revealing the official 2021 Hoopfest game ball and poster. This will happen at the brand new Hooptown USA court on the north bank of the Spokane River in Riverfront Park.

Starting at noon, Hoopfest and Multicare are teaming up to hold a Rebound Spokane vaccine clinic, giving shots of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

