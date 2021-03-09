Despite COVID restrictions, Gonzaga fans continue to support Bulldogs at local bars

SPOKANE, Wash. — Before the pandemic, bars in Spokane would be packed to the brim during a Gonzaga basketball game. This isn’t the case right now.

Fans aren’t allowed at any games in Spokane or at some tournaments, like the WCC. While this makes it harder to support the undefeated team, people are still doing what they can to cheer them on at local businesses.

“It’s definitely slow,” said Eddie Benson, who watches the games at Logan Tavern. “I was walking in and I was wondering, oh, I wonder if I’ll be able to sit down. Didn’t even have to question it.”

In Phase 2, indoor dining is at 25% capacity in Washington. Before the pandemic, Benson said the bar would be packed. You would have to show up early to get a table.

The capacity is hurting businesses, especially those who make a lot during basketball season.

“Because we have a limited menu, it’s still really, really busy, but not to the extent of what it was,” said Nick Walker, bartender at Logan Tavern.

Though the restrictions are in place and the bar environment isn’t what it used to be, it’s not deterring people like Benson.

“Getting together and enjoying a game, you know, especially this close to campus,” he said. “It’s something that I hope everybody experiences. It’s part of Spokane living, right?”

Many people are going out to not only support the Bulldogs, but local businesses.

“We love to watch and support and also do our part with helping get Spokane back going with all this craziness,” said April Stark, who watched the game at 24 Taps.

Thanks to people like Stark, business is stead at 24 Taps. The owner says most likely because people are tired of being cooped up.

“We have 24, 75-inch TVs so everybody can catch the game here, which is really nice,” said Trevor Hoffman, the bar’s owner. “People want to go out and still be social and still enjoy a game.”

While we still have to stay six feet apart, wear a mask and do what we can to slow the spread — it doesn’t mean we can’t support the things that bring us and Spokane joy.

