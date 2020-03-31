Deputy who shot and killed man after pursuit cleared by Prosecutor’s Office

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined that deputy Brent Miller was justified in the fatal shooting of Clando Anitok in January.

The Prosecutor’s Office says that, under the facts and circumstances, Deputy Miller had good-faith belief in his actions. No criminal charges will be filed.

Anitok led Deputy Miller in a pursuit that ended when he crashed into a fence near Post and Wedgewood.

Anitok reportedly got out of his vehicle and started walking toward Miller, who ordered him to stop and even tried using a taser. He then ran away for a short distance, then stopped and appeared to be pulling something from his pocket. Deputy Miller shot and killed Anitok, and further investigation revealed that he did not have a weapon on him.

