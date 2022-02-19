Deputy who announced he’s running for office terminated by the sheriff

by Will Wixey

Credit: Deputy Craig Chamberlin for Sheriff Facebook page

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Deputy Craig Chamberlin was terminated as a result of an investigation.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said Chamberlin was fired for giving false statements to an internal affairs investigator. The investigation involved Chamberlin’s daughter’s club volleyball coach, who had been charged with possession of child pornography.

Sheriff Knezovich said the coach asked Chamberlin to write him a positive character reference letter, and that Chamberlin did not report it to a supervisor. Sheriff Knezovich said all Deputies are required to report any contact outside the prosecutor’s office in reference to a legal matter to a supervisor.

Chamberlin said in a Facebook post that he wrote the letter on Sep. 5, 2021, and was notified of the investigation two months after writing it. He denies having any involvement in the investigation.

Sheriff Knezovich said Chamberlin had been under investigation since November 2021, and that Chamberlin knew he was under investigation when he filed for Sheriff.

Chamberlin claims he was not aware of what the investigation involved, what the charges were, and where it was in the judicial process. He says he will be fighting the decision and still plans to run for Sheriff.

