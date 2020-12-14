Deputy shoots, injures DUI suspect near Worley

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WORLEY, Idaho — A Kootenai County deputy shot and injured a man in Worley Sunday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man, who has not been identified, was believed to have been driving under the influence on Highway 95. The vehicle he was driving had also been stolen out of Desmet.

The deputy reportedly tried several times to stop the vehicle, but the suspect kept driving away and at one point, rammed a patrol vehicle.

It was then the deputy fired a shot. The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to Kootenai Health with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation has now been launched by the Critical Incident Task Force.

