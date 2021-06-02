Deputy, officer who shot Chewelah domestic violence suspect identified

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

CHEWELAH, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and Chewelah Police Department have identified the deputy and officer who shot a domestic violence suspect earlier this week.

Deputy Jason Lee and Officer James Glover both shot 59-year-old John Casey at the Chewelah Manor Apartments.

Casey was reported to be armed and firing his weapon at the apartments. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later booked into jail for domestic violence assault and burglary.

Lee and Glover have both been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy, as the Washington State Patrol and Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office investigate the shooting.

