Deputy died from COVID-related causes, Grant County Sheriff says

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

GRANT CO., Wash. — A deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office died from COVID-related causes.

In early December, Deputy Jon Melvin was found dead inside his home by fellow deputies performing a welfare check. He was 60 years old and preparing to retire in 2021.

“I know I speak on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office staff by saying that this helps us understand Jon’s untimely loss, although it still hurts deeply,” Sheriff Tom Jones said in a statement. “We will stay the course by sharing our strength and love with Jon’s family.”

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to honor Melvin with a public ceremony at a later time.

RELATED: Grant County Sheriff’s deputy passes away shortly before he was set to retire

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.