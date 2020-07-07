Deputies still searching for Cheney teen missing since May

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

CHENEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a 15-year-old Cheney girl who went missing in May.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Thursday for Lexus Bolieu after trying to find her on several different occasions.

Bolieu is believed to have run away from her home on S. Spotted Road. She was last seen on May 13 and is believed to be staying in Spokane or nearby, possibly with friends or other family members.

She is 5’04” tall, 125 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Bolieu is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10059659.

