Deputies: Spokane Valley woman arrested for trying to suffocate 5-year-old son

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley woman has been charged with first-degree attempted murder for reportedly trying to suffocate her 5-year-old son.

According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Daphne M. Williams called authorities to say she tried to suffocate and overdose her son, then tried to kill herself.

Deputies responded and detained her while helping the young child, who was in and out of consciousness.

Authorities said Williams mentioned it “didn’t work” and said “I’m so sorry! My baby boy, I’m so sorry!”

Both Williams and the young boy were taken to the hospital for treatment. The child remains hospitalized in satisfactory condition.

Williams was booked into jail and had her bond set at $1 million.

There is help for anyone who is thinking about suicide. The following resources are available:

Regional Crisis Line – 1-877-266-1818

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-8255

VA Suicide Hotline – I-800-273-8255, press 1

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.