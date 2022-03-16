Deputies shot in western Washington identified

SPANAWAY, Wash.– The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department shared the names of the two deputies shot Tuesday near Spanaway.

Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has been with the sheriff’s department for 6.5 years. The sheriff’s department said he is in critical condition. He’s married and has a young son.

Before he was a deputy, he served in the U.S. Army for five years and has served in the National Guard for the last seven years. He’s been part of the SWAT team for four years.

Sergeant Rich Scaniffe, 45, has been with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for 21 years. He has been a member of the SWAT team for 14 years and has been the team’s commander for one year. The sheriff’s department said he was out of surgery. Scaniffe is married and has a young daughter.

The Associated Press reports the shooting happened when a SWAT team tried to arrest someone for investigation of a felony assault.

PREVIOUS: Two deputies shot near Spanaway, police investigating

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.