Deputies seize fentanyl pills, other illicit drugs in traffic stop

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Deputies seized a large number of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills during a traffic stop in Airway Heights.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was trying to pull a driver over for failing to display a front license plate and excessively dark tinted windows.

At first, the driver, 33-year-old Edvin N. Johnson, refused to stop. He later complied once additional officers got involved.

Johnson and his passenger, 26-year-old Melissa S. Hernandez, were then detained.

Johnson ultimately admitted he had two misdemeanor warrants for driving while suspended. He then told police it was for attempting to elude law enforcement.

Hernandez told deputies several “Mexis” (Fentanyl pills) were scattered around where she was seated and allowed authorities to search her car.

Deputies found about 1,000 fentanyl pills, as well as four oxycodone pills and a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Possession of illegal drugs is not a crime in Washington until a person is found to be in possession a third time after two previous documented incidents.

Due to the large number of suspected drugs, the search was terminated and the vehicle seized pending a search warrant.

Deputies learned Johnson is a four-time convicted felon whose driving privileges are still suspended. A check of Hernandez’s name showed she had a felony conviction in Idaho for possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into jail for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

