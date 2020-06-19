Deputies seize 52 animals from ‘squalid’ living conditions at Newport woman’s home

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PEND OREILLE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a woman on Wednesday after searching her Newport home and seizing 52 animals, living in conditions described as “squalid and filthy.”

According to the Pend Oreille Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor heard dogs barking late into the night and went to Dorothy Salazar’s home to investigate.

There, they found several dogs in a building in poor conditions and called police.

When deputies arrived to investigate, they found numerous dogs in bad condition and served a search warrant to enter Salazar’s house to determine if animal cruelty was involved.

On their return visit, accompanied by a veterinarian and workers from Pasado’s Safe Haven Animal Rescue, deputies determined the animals were “unhealthy.” They also found several dead dogs on the property.

Deputies arrested Salazar. She was booked first and second degree animal cruelty charges, as well as transporting or confining in an unsafe manner.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said the animals were taken to a rescue, where they will be treated pending court proceedings.

