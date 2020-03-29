Deputies searching for vulnerable, runaway teen in Colbert area

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a teenager who ran away from his home on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Parker G. Lindner left his home near Pine Needle and Saddle Road in the Colbert area on Saturday. His father reported him as a runaway, last seeing him near Pine Needle and Ranchette Road at 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says Lindner has a history of health and mental illnesses, and did not take his prescription medications before he left.

Lindner is described as a white teenage male, standing five-feet nine-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray Nike hoodie, socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Lindner’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

