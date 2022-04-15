Bonner County deputies searching for runaway teen last seen in Sandpoint

by Will Wixey

Kaylena Joy Kelley

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Deputies are searching for 14-year-old Kaylena Joy Kelley, last seen around Sandpoint.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says Kelley is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and maroon/dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black Converse shoes. The BCSO says Kelley may be wearing a beard as a disguise.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kaylena Joy Kelley, please call Bonner County dispatch at 208-265-5525.

