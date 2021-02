Kootenai Co. deputies find runaway girl

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: KCSO

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has found a runaway 12-year-old girl that went missing near Rathdrum.

Deputies say the girl was found safe at a friend’s house.

