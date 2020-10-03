Deputies searching for person possibly behind politically motivated vandalism in Spokane Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for at least one person suspected of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to personal property in a Spokane Valley neighborhood.

Since mid-September, deputies have responded to vandalism reports they say seem to be politically motivated in the neighborhood south of 32nd Ave between Pines and west of Bowdish. Overall, homeowners have estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

The first report came in September 18, when a homeowner living on E. 37th Ave told deputies someone had stolen a Trump campaign sign, and spray painted ‘F*** Trump’ on one garage door and ‘BLM’ on the other.

The homeowner also found a sealed glass salsa jar filled with clear liquid on their front porch. Attached to the jar was a handwritten note, which asked, “Do you like ALCOHOL?” and “I like it, the BURN.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the note referenced a Molotov Cocktail, saying, “someone like you might like the idea of cleansing,” referring to the liquid as a “gift” to wash the homeowner’s hands for the “wrongful deaths your POTUS caused.”

Deputies say they still don’t know what the liquid is, but a sample was collected for evidence.

On September 26, deputies responded to another call at a home on S. Bates, where the homeowner said his garage door and car had been vandalized.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, ‘F*** Trump’ was found written on the man’s garage door and SUV, and a Trump campaign sign was cut into strips on the front yard. The man told deputies his front porch light was also damaged, and he estimated the total cost of repairs to be at least $15,000.

Deputies found two other vandalized homes while searching the area. At one, ‘Trump is a fascist’ was written on the garage, and the homeowner told deputies their campaign sign had been torn and a Trump support flag stolen.

At another house, a ‘Trump Keep America Great 2020’ sign had been spray painted to read ‘Trump is a fascist.’

At that house, on S. Union, the homeowner was able to capture surveillance footage of a man approaching his front door around 12:20 a.m. The man is described as possibly white, around 6’0″ tall and 140 pounds. He appears to be wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Deputies still aren’t sure if that man is responsible for all the damage in the area. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.