Deputies searching for missing 33-year-old woman last seen near Sagle

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Bonner Co Sheriff

BONNER CO., Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 33-year-old woman reported missing on Sunday.

Kiana Crum (who the Sheriff’s Office says also goes by the last names Miller and Harris) was last seen near USFS 117 in the Sagle and Talache area.

She is described as 5’3” and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may have changed her hair color, according to a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-265-5525.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.