Deputies searching for homicide suspect believed to be in Royal City area

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Grant Co. Sheriff

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for a fatal shooting that took place in Vantage on Thursday.

Ismael Garcia, 57, is believed to be in the Royal City area, where his getaway car was found unoccupied.

Garcia is the suspect in a fatal shooting at Auvil Fruit in Vantage. He is described as 5’8” and 180 pounds.

If you have any information, call 911.

