Deputies searching for attempted murder suspect believed to be in Othello or Tri-Cities

ADAMS CO., Wash. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted for attempted murder.

Salvador Velazquez-Torres is believed to be in Othello or the Tri-Cities area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is suspected of attempted murder and other crimes, though officials did not specify beyond that.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 509-659-1122.

