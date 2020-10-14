2 injured in shooting near 8th and Havana, no suspects in custody

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people, a man and a woman, were injured in a shooting at a home near E 8th Ave and S Havana St early Wednesday morning.

Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said those two people were sitting outside of the home when another group of people walked up to them.

An argument happened between the two groups and shots were fired.

We’re at an incident at 8th and Havana in Spokane Valley. SVPD is on scene. Working to get information. Neighboring houses have caution tape up so this is as close as we can get. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/s5LAXmotIh — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 14, 2020

Those injured were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear how many suspects are involved, but no one is in custody at this time.

Gregory said those involved appear to have known each other and there is not a threat to the public.

