Deputies respond to 3 shootings at same Spokane Valley home in 2-year span

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The scene of Wednesday’s shooting in Spokane Valley has been the scene of two other shootings in recent years.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified the suspect in the most recent shooting, but said the victim remains hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies previously responded to the home near E. 7th Ave and S. Bowdish Rd. just over a year ago.

On February 23, 2020, deputies responded to a shooting to find a 33-year-old had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. The suspect, 34-year-old Brian L. Riley, was arrested the following day after a pursuit. He remains in jail on charges of first-degree murder, attempting to elude law enforcement and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Another shooting was reported at the house in June 2019; an assault suspect fired a weapon but no one was shot. The homeowner was injured in the assault, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators are now asking for witnesses of the most recent shooting to come forward to help them learn what took place. Deputies said they do not believe the shooting was random.

