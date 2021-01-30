Deputies recover body of Spokane Valley man from Blue Lake

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

HARRISON, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies and dive team members pulled a 60-year-old man’s body from Blue Lake on Friday.

It took emergency responders roughly an hour and half to find the body of Dale G. Renfro after a person called to report hearing someone screaming for help near the lake. The caller said they found a car, but no person in sight.

Renfro was from Spokane Valley. His family told deputies he was an avid fisherman and was probably ice fishing when he fell through.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether Renfro drowned or died from exposure to the cold.

“Even though it is winter and typically the chain lake near the area of Harrison freeze up, this winter has not been as cold as past winters so far,” it reads in a release from the KCSO.

“Citizens need to use caution when they venture out onto any lakes that appear frozen. It is recommended that you wear a life jacket even on the ice in the event you fall through.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.