Deputies recover $100K worth of stolen tractors, ATVs and equipment in Colville

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Stevens County Sheriff's Office

COLVILLE, Wash. — A 40-year-old Colville man has been arrested on several felony charges after deputies recovered $100,000 worth of tractors, trailers and ATVs.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant along Clugston Onion-Creek Rd and arrested Jacob Ralph at the end of August.

They recovered an industrial wood chipper, John Deere tractor, three ATVs, a motorcycle, tandem axle trailer and a Boston Whaler boat on the property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all of the items had been stolen from different places across Stevens County over the past four years. Several of the items had been painted to make them hard to identify.

The wood chipper was worth $35,000 and the tractors were were $32,000 and $17,000 at the time they were stolen. Deputies also found several firearms that are believed to have been stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office is now looking to identify the owners of the items. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-684-5296 and reference case $2009927.