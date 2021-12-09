Deputies need your help finding the car that hit a pedestrian in Hayden

by Olivia Roberts

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help finding a car that hit a pedestrian and drove off.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking for a mid 2000s black Hummer H3.

According to deputies, the hit and run happened Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. on Ramsey Road and Tugboat Road just south of Hayden Ave.

Northern Lake Fire and Kootenai County Deputies arrived on scene and found the victim conscious and alert. They were taken to Kootenai Health with injuries that were not life threatening.

If you witnessed the crash or have seen the car, you are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.