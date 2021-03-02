Deputies need help identifying man who shot person and stole their car

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles











SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a man who reportedly shot someone and stole their car in the Black Angus Steakhouse parking lot Saturday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the restaurant around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night. The caller said two men got into a fight before one of them was shot. The shooter then allegedly took the victim’s car and sped off.

Another deputy spotted a car like the one described and made a U-turn to investigate, at which point the car accelerated, eventually getting away from the deputy.

Air 1, Spokane Police, Washington State Patrol and Liberty Lake Police joined the search but could not find the suspect.

The stolen car was found Monday near Wellesley and N. Crestline. According to authorities, the man who was shot is being treated at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Mike Drapeau at 509-477-6921.

