Deputies: Motorcyclist killed in Hillyard crash possibly under the influence

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash.– A motorcyclist was killed Monday night when he crashed into an SUV in Spokane’s Hillyard neighborhood.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash near N. Market and N. Freya just after 9 p.m.

Initial information shows a woman was driving a Honda Pilot north on Market and had slowed down, preparing to turn left into a parking lot. The motorcyclist, who was traveling south on Market, was unable to keep control and crossed into the center lane, crashing into the Honda.

Deputies said the Honda driver tried to avoid the collision, but wasn’t able to move in time.

Authorities have not yet identified the motorcyclist but said he was driving too fast and was possibly under the influence of alcohol. The Honda driver showed no signs of impairment and was not charged.

A witness on scene told deputies the motorcyclist passed and almost hit a blue sedan near N. Market St and Magnesium. Authorities believe several teenagers were in the car and are looking to talk to them about what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237.

