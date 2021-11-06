Deputies: Missing Oregon women found in North Idaho forest

Missing Oregon women Credit: Pendleton Police Department

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho– The body of a missing woman was found Friday in the Panhandle National Forest. The woman’s missing daughter was found alive in a van close by.

The women, Dorothy “Kae” Turner and Heidi Turner, went missing Wednesday out of Pendleton, Oregon, police said. The Pendleton Police Department said they left town and were heading to Utah but somehow ended up in North Idaho.

On Friday morning, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a hunter called saying he found a woman’s body in the Solitaire Saddle area of the national forest. Deputies said they found the body and also a woman alive inside a broken-down van nearby.

Investigators said it looked like the two got lost following their GPS and their van broke down in the forest. Deputies said they think the elderly mother tried to walk and find help. However, they said she most likely died from being exposed to the elements outside. Investigators said the daughter, who has mental disabilities, stayed in the car and was able to survive.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation, but at this time it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

