Deputies: Man without pants on breaks into South Hill homes

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who appeared to be high on drugs walked into a home on Spokane’s South Hill without wearing any pants.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area on S. Madelia St. on Monday night for reports of a possible attempted burglary. The victims reported the man, later identified as 23-year-old Justin A. Silva, had tried to enter their home through a locked door.

Deputies responded to the scene to look for Silva as another caller reported the man was inside his home. The second victim said Silva was standing inside his home, naked from the waist down, near the door to the kitchen. He reportedly picked up his pants and started to walk toward the victim’s teenage daughter, who was sitting in the kitchen.

The victim told Silva to get out of the house and ended up pushing him out of the front door, deputies said.

The SCSO said a third victim reported that Silva had been in her garage throwing bikes around and was on standing on her patio.

Deputies found Silva in the backyard and took him into custody without incident. He appeared to be intoxicated or high and admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for residential burglary with sexual motivation and indecent exposure. He was released the following day on his own recognizance.

