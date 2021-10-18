Deputies: Man wanted for eluding law enforcement takes investigators on high-speed chase

Police lights COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

KOOTENAI CO.,– Idaho– A wanted man took Idaho law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday night.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said it all started when deputies got a call about a car driving the wrong way near Highway 95 and Kidd Island. The sheriff’s office said after the car crossed into the wrong lane, a deputy worked to stop traffic.

Then, the man accused of driving in the wrong direction stopped for the deputy. However, he then drove away from the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy tried to catch up to the man but had to stop because of the way he was driving decided to stop the chase. The sheriff’s office said a little later, Idaho State Police found the driver involved driving at a high rate of speed. ISP started following him at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said the high-speed chase ended when the ISP trooper and driver crashed, leaving the trooper hurt. The sheriff’s office said the driver kept going after the crash. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department ended up stopping the driver on I-90 but the man got out and ran away, investigators said.

He was eventually chased down and arrested.

The sheriff’s office said he had an outstanding Kootenai County warrant for eluding law enforcement. He was charged with several other felony violations.

