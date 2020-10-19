Deputies: Man shot while selling vape pen, 2 minors in custody

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two minors have been arrested on assault and robbery charges connected to a shooting near 55th and Regal on Sunday.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the chest.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office received information that two male suspects, both under the age of 18, were meeting with the victim to purchase a vape pen.

Corporal Mark Gregory said the victim stayed in his car while the suspects approached, then one of the boys pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s car and money.

The victim told deputies he thought the pistol was fake and started to drive away, but then heard at least one gunshot and felt pain in his upper body. When he realized he had been shot, he stopped the car near 55th and Crestline to call 911.

People in the area, including a doctor, helped the victim until officers arrived.

Deputies were able to identify the two suspects and detain them at a home near S Pittsburg St and E 61st Ave. Detectives received a search warrant and found a handgun, which matched the spent shell casings recovered at the scene.

Gregory said the suspects declined to answer questions or make statements, but detectives developed probable cause to charge them with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Both suspects were booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center and the victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

