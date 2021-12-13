Deputies: Man arrested for pointing revolver at stranger in Spokane Valley

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man is facing charges for reportedly drawing a revolver and pointing it at another man.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy R. Allen Jr., 29, parked his car near the Railway Storage on Progress for two days. The victim noticed and approached Allen, who was in a truck.

The victim told police Allen smashed out the driver’s side window and pointed a .44 Magnum Revolver at his face.

The victim was able to leave without being injured but called the police as he felt threatened.

A deputy responded and found Allen in the area of Rich and Uplands Rd. The Sheriff’s Office said Allen lied about his name and claimed he did not know anything about the alleged incident.

He was quickly detained and the victim helped identify him as a suspect.

Allen did not have a weapon on him as he was detained, but a pistol was found hidden in the backyard of a nearby home.

Allen is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to have a firearm. He was booked into jail for second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

