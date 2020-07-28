Deputies looking for vulnerable, elderly couple traveling in white Subaru

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies need help finding a vulnerable, elderly couple traveling in a white Subaru Outback.

Police are looking for 79-year-old Maure Labonte, described as five-feet five-inches tall, 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes; they are also looking for 77-year-old Ruth Labonte, who is reported as ‘incapacitated’ and cannot take care of herself.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, the couple are possibly looking for a phone left at a restaurant in Colfax, which their daughter recovered for them already.

The couple was reported to not be home, and their car was gone, too. The daughter told police that Maure and Ruth both have health concerns, leading them to become easily disoriented, confused or lost.

Police say the couple are believed to be driving a white 2016 Subaru Outback, Washington license plate number BHE7400.

Anyone with information on where the Labontes are, contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

