Idaho County deputies find two women, previously missing since Saturday

Connor Sarles

Cheyenne M. Arnt (left) and Rose M. Merrell (right)

SYRINGA, Idaho — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has found two women who went missing after driving to Syringa to find a Christmas tree on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Rose Merrell and 20-year-old Cheyenne Arnt left Kamiah together around 1 p.m. on Saturday, and planned to drive to Syringa to cut down a Christmas tree. They were found around 15 miles from Elk City, stranded after their truck got stuck in a ditch.

A family member found them walking alongside the road.

Press Release

For Immediate Release

December 07, 2020

The two were driving a burnt red-colored 2013 Dodge pickup with Idaho license plate 6C53212, with black rims and a black toolbox in the back.

