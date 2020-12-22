Deputies looking for misdemeanor fugitive who escaped during traffic stop

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man who escaped from deputies during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle that 37-year-old John Brewer was believed to be in. During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office says the passenger — not yet confirmed to be Brewer — got out and ran off, escaping authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies, Lewiston Police officers and Idaho State Police troopers searched the area but could not find Brewer.

Authorities say Brewer is wanted on a felony warrant from Nez Perce County and several misdemeanor warrants from neighboring areas — he is described as six-feet two-inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Brewer’s whereabouts is urged to call police.

