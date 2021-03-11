Deputies looking for domestic violence suspect on the run, considered armed and dangerous

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a domestic violence suspect who is currently on the run; deputies warn not to approach the man as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Major Crimes Detectives are looking for 43-year-old Yevgeniy Dyfort, the suspect in a domestic violence assault that authorities responded to early Thursday morning near Upriver Drive and Frederick. The Sheriff’s Office says Dyfort stole the victim’s car and sped off from the scene.

Dyfort is described as five-feet eight-inches tall and 154 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The stolen vehicle is a brown 2010 Toyota Venza, with Washington license plate BUA2629.

Dyfort faces charges of second-degree assault, harassment, first-degree arson and unlawful imprisonment. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

