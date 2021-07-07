Deputies looking for armed, dangerous felon in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed and dangerous felon in the Spokane area.

Authorities say 28-year-old Julian Hernandez has felony warrants in Idaho and Spokane County.

Deputies were called to a welfare check at an apartment complex on Mission and Flora. Hernandez and others were in a car near the apartments, but when deputies went to check on him, he was uncooperative and ran from them.

Hernandez eluded deputies, and some time later the sheriff’s office received a call that a man matching Hernandez’s description tried to break into a house.

Deputies went there and still did not find Hernandez, but because ammunition was found in the car he first ran from, authorities consider him armed and dangerous.

Hernandez is described as five-feet seven-inches tall, 250 pounds, bald and with facial and arm tattoos. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

