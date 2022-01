Deputies investigating fatal crash in west Spokane County

by Erin Robinson

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — North Wood Rd is closed between between W Jacobs and W Coulee Hit Rd as deputies investigate a fatal crash.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office did not state how many people were involved, but said more information will be available soon.

TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Wood Rd, between W. Jacobs & W. Coulee Hite Rd. CLOSED. Traffic Investigators at the scene of a fatal crash. PLEASE avoid the area. Additional info will be provided when verified. #SpokaneCounty #SpokaneValley #Spokane #CdA — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) January 13, 2022

Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.