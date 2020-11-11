Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Spokane Valley

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have launched an investigation into a Tuesday night shooting in Spokane Valley.

Corporal Mark Gregory said multiple people reported hearing gunshots near E Liberty Ave and N Center Rd around 10:20 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a home had been hit by gunshots, but found that no one was home at the time.

Major Crimes has taken over the investigation and investigators believe the home was targeted intentionally.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community, but ask anyone with information to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

